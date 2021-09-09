KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- The Unified Government of Wyandotte County voted on Thursday to extend its mask order an additional two months.
The current health order, approved by the commission on Aug. 5 by a 10-0 vote, was set to expire on Sept. 16, 2021.
With approval, the order now lasts at least through Nov. 18, 2021.
The order includes businesses and public facilities inside the city limits of Kansas City, KS.
It does exclude Bonner Springs and Edwardsville, along with the individual school districts.
The extension comes as Wyandotte County is seeing a decrease of cases.
Tonight's special session will cover a COVID-19 update from our public health officials. Some good news with the rolling daily average a bit down in our community. 23K confirmed cases throughout the entire pandemic. pic.twitter.com/SRc2xymtmV— Unified Government (@CityofKCK) September 9, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.