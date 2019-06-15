WINSTON, MO (KCTV) -- For some, the shooting of Trenton Officer Jasmine Diab by a prisoner on Friday brings back memories of when two Wyandotte County deputies were killed transporting two inmates to court.
The two deputies were killed exactly one year ago today.
Deputy Theresa King was a 13-year veteran of the department. She was a mother of three.
Deputy Patrick Rohrer had seven years of service. He left behind two young children.
The inmate who shot them was shackled and in handcuffs, but police said he somehow got his hands on one of the deputies' guns.
One Winston woman, Cindy Martin, remembers one of those officers.
Martin lives about five minutes away from where Officer Diab’s car rolled to a stop after she was shot by the prisoner she was transporting.
However, for Martin, it’s not her first time learning an officer was shot by a prisoner.
“I knew Theresa King,” she said. “She used to work with us out there at Kansas Speedway a lot.”
“It was kind of shocking to find out what had happened to her,” she said. “I never would have imagined something like that happening to her”.
Now, in Winston, another officer shot by a prisoner with her own gun just about a year later.
According to police, the Trenton Police Officer was transporting a prisoner on U.S. 69 to St. Joseph for a mental evaluation.
“When they reached the city limits of Winston, Missouri, a struggle ensued inside the police vehicle over the officer’s hand gun,” said Sgt. Jake Angle with MSHP Troop H.
According to police, it was during that struggle that the prisoner shot the officer in the stomach.
“I think it’s really shocking to us for something like that to happen here because we’re more out in the country than we are in the city,” Martin said.
Martin said she just hopes the officer is okay. “I just want to offer prayer up for the officer that was shot to heal and to get better,” she said.
The officer was life-flighted to a hospital in Kansas City where she still remains in critical but stable condition this evening.
