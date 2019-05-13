KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- Three area law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2018 were honored this week in Washington D.C.
Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer and Clinton Police Department officer Christopher Morton were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.
They were among the 371 officers added to the memorial.
The two Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputies were apparently overpowered behind the Wyandotte County Courthouse in June 2018 and then shot.
Rohrer, who was 35 and was the father of two, died shortly after the shooting.
King, who was 44 and a mother of three, died the next day.
Morton, 30, was killed in the line-of-duty on March 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.