Two members of the Community Integrity Unit have been fired because of troubling workplace conversations. The team didn’t know they were being secretly recorded.

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- The Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office will allow an outside agency to review cases handled by two terminated members of the Community Integrity Unit. 

The announcement Friday from the Wyandotte County DA's office comes following revelations of secretly recorded audio featuring the two terminated individuals having troubling workplace conversations. 

You can listen and read some of those conversations here

In those conversations, you can hear the men talk negatively about people of different races, the disabled, gay people, transgender people and the unemployed. 

The firings were announced on Wednesday after KCTV5 began asking questions about the tapes. 

Here's the full statement released from the Wyandotte County DA's office: 

In an effort to ensure transparency and trust in the Community Integrity Unit, the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office will allow an outside review of the CIU cases handled by the two individuals terminated on May 19, 2021. An independent agency will review these cases. 

The details of these cases cannot be revealed due to ethical considerations and potential future criminal or civil litigation. The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office remains unwavering in our commitment to rooting out injustice.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.