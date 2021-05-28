KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- The Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office will allow an outside agency to review cases handled by two terminated members of the Community Integrity Unit.
The announcement Friday from the Wyandotte County DA's office comes following revelations of secretly recorded audio featuring the two terminated individuals having troubling workplace conversations.
You can listen and read some of those conversations here.
In those conversations, you can hear the men talk negatively about people of different races, the disabled, gay people, transgender people and the unemployed.
The firings were announced on Wednesday after KCTV5 began asking questions about the tapes.
Here's the full statement released from the Wyandotte County DA's office:
In an effort to ensure transparency and trust in the Community Integrity Unit, the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office will allow an outside review of the CIU cases handled by the two individuals terminated on May 19, 2021. An independent agency will review these cases.
The details of these cases cannot be revealed due to ethical considerations and potential future criminal or civil litigation. The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office remains unwavering in our commitment to rooting out injustice.
