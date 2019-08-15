KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man who spent 23 years in prison for a crime he says he did not do will be freed today.

Ricky Kidd said he’s looking forward to walking on carpet and sitting under a tree. He hasn’t been able to do those things for decades.

Kidd was wrongfully convicted in a 1996 double murder that took place inside a home near Swope Park.

Someone anonymously called in his name to police. His defense team suspects it was the real killer.

No physical evidence ever linked Kidd to the crime and the gun was never found but he was tried and convicted anyway.

“I always thought that they would figure it out,” he said. “That, most, I would be inconvenienced for a day or two.”

Kidd’s legal team and family were on standby Thursday, waiting for one final detail to be worked out before he is released.

Then, word came down that he was going to be released from Western Missouri Correctional Center around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Kidd was a young father when he was arrested. His daughter hadn’t even been born yet. She’s now in her 20s.

Lamonte McIntrye has been following Kidd’s case very closely. You may remember McIntyre was wrongfully convicted in KCK.

He also spent 23 years in prison.

McIntyre has been one of Kidd’s supporters and, on Thursday, he talked about the challenges of reintegration.

“I am so happy for him,” McIntrye said. “I know he will do well in his life. Just getting on that path to do well, so many different things running through his head. A lot of emotions. Where do you belong in this, a whole different space? I want to be a support system for him. I want to support him any way he can because it’s a journey and he’s started all over.”

McIntyre and Kidd are already in touch.

Both men are represented in part by the Midwest Innocence Project, which works to free wrongfully convicted people. It is based in Kansas City.