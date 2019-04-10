ARCHIE, MO (KCTV) -- Students were sent home early Wednesday because of a written threat that was discovered in the school building in the morning.
Schools officials say that law enforcement has been notified and are addressing the situation.
The district is handling logistics of getting students home and to safety. Bus riders who have parents that are confirmed to be home will be taken home. Other students have been taken to an off-sight location until other arrangements can be made.
Wednesday's track meet was also cancelled.
This is a developing story, stick with KCTV5 News online and on-air for the latest details.
