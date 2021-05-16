Weather crash

Crash at W I-470 and View Drive.

KANSAS CITY (KCTV) -- Police and road crews have responded to numerous accidents this morning as heavy rain and lightning enveloped the Kansas City area.

At one point around 10:45, KCTV5 was able to observe at least eight crashes involving local drivers.

Stay tuned to KCTV5 for updates or check out KC Scout cams for a live look at the road conditions.

