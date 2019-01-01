OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV)—Johnson County Fire was dispatched to a wreck that left two people with serious injuries.
Tuesday afternoon just before 2, Johnson County Fire was dispatched to 75th Street and Interstate 35 northbound for a wreck.
Two people were injured and were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Police have said that 75th Street is currently closed in the area.
