LINN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) --- Four people were killed in a crash Friday morning in Linn County, KS. after a vehicle hit an icy patch and entered a flooded wildlife area.
The wreck happened around 11 a.m. on U.S. Highway 69 two miles south of Kansas Highway 52.
A Kansas Highway Patrol report states a 2019 Dodge Ram was heading north on U.S. Highway 69 when it a patch of ice.
The vehicle, driven by Larry Klingensmith, lost control and rolled over twice. It then landed in a flooded wildlife area and the vehicle ended up submerged on its top.
Kimberly A. Klingensmith, 65; Karly A. Klingensmith, 32; and Nicolas L. Klingensmith, 36, also died in the crash.
They were pronounced dead on scene.
All four were from Texas, according to the crash report.
