2 wounded in shooting near 39th, Benton in Kansas City

It happened on East 39th Street and South Benton Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Friday.

 (KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two people have been in shot overnight in Kansas City.

Police say one of the shooting victims is in serious condition. The other victim is expected to be fine.

No arrests have been made. There is no word yet on what led to the shooting.

