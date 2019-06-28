2 wounded in shooting near 39th, Benton in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two people have been in shot overnight in Kansas City.
It happened on East 39th Street and South Benton Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Police say one of the shooting victims is in serious condition. The other victim is expected to be fine.
No arrests have been made. There is no word yet on what led to the shooting.
