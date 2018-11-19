(CNN)-- Police in Denver are investigating a shooting with four victims, one fatal, in downtown Denver Monday afternoon.
It happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of 21st and Lawrence streets. A suspect or suspects remain at large.
Earlier reports from Denver Health officials suggested at least five victims were involved. However, Denver police later confirmed that only four people were shot. One person was pronounced dead at the scene; the three others have non-life threatening injuries.
Denver police spokesperson Doug Schepman said investigators are looking at surveillance video and gathering more evidence to determine a motive and identify a suspect or suspects.
Police have taped off a large area around the scene of the shooting. Several roads in the area are closed to traffic as police continue to investigate.
