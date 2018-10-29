KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after $40,000 worth of CBD products were stolen from a Kansas City business.
It’s been tough for the Hemp Haus. They’ve only been in business for five weeks.
They’d just doubled up on products for an upcoming sale, and, in less than a half hour, many of their products were gone.
“We walked in the business, front door windows bashed out ... our secondary windows bashed out," said Eric Oligschlaeger, CEO of Hemp Haus.
That’s because someone broke into the Hemp Haus on West 39th and Genessee streets early Monday morning.
Oligschlaeger says the man caught on camera disarmed the alarm system before stealing the products with a retail price over $100,000.
“He knows exactly how to disarm an alarm system. He knows exactly what he’s doing. It’s not a smash-and-grab. It’s very methodical about how he’s approaching this," Oligschlaeger said.
Two other businesses on the block were also hit in a span of 30 minutes, and Oligschlaeger says police believe they know who is behind this.
“He’s nicknamed ‘The Ninja.’ He’s head-to-toe all black, covers himself ... just his eyes are visible. He’s wearing a hooded sweatshirt with us," Oligschlaeger said.
The burglary couldn’t have happened at a worse time for the business.
The Hemp Haus was supposed to have a buy one get one promotion in a couple weeks, so they had double the inventory.
“People come to us to be able to get over their pain, get over their anxiety, get over issues they’re having in their life that they want to try something natural. They want to get off the medications, and here they have this person literally stealing the products they expect to get," Oligschlaeger said.
Oligschlaeger says if you see anyone trying to sell Ananda Hemp to call police.
