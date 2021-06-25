Worlds of Fun

"Several large fights" broke out between teenagers on Saturday night. About 300 teenagers were at the park, according to police.

 Grady Reid/KCTV5

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Both Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun are cutting hours because of difficulties hiring workers.

The park announced Friday that Worlds of Fun will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays until the week of July 24th.

Oceans of Fun will now be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for the remainder of the season.

Full statement:

