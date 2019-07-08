KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Known for its immersive celebrations like Halloween Haunt and WinterFest, Worlds of Fun is ramping up to introduce Grand Carnivale.
The new international festival is the largest summer event in park history, featuring an elaborate parade, authentic global cuisine, entertainment and interactive festivities.
The 23-day event will run from July 13 through August 4. It is included with park admission or season pass.
“This is like nothing we’ve done before,” said Chris Foshee, communications manager at Worlds of Fun. “From the festival’s massive size to all the intricate details, guests will be enchanted as our park comes to life with a cultural celebration that’s full of surprises and unique experiences.”
During Grand Carnivale, guests can explore the cultures of China, France, Germany, India and Italy.
Starting at 5 p.m. each night, sections of the park will transform into these nations with native food, signature cocktails, live music, crafts, games and highlights from each country’s culture.
The celebration will light up the park during Grand Carnivale’s Spectacle of Color Parade. Starting each night at 8 p.m., over 100 entertainers will stroll through the park as they perform on and around nine large illuminated floats. As the parade concludes, the King of Carnivale will officially kick off the Carnivale Street Party atop a custom Worlds of Fun hot air balloon. The party will fill International Plaza with music until fireworks cap off the celebration at 10 p.m. each night.
