KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)-- The spotlight is on the National World War I Museum and Memorial in way its never been before.
The Kansas City landmark hosted the first ever Kansas City Balloon Glow Sunday.
Glowing hot air balloons lit up the sky as a way to draw families together this Memorial Day Weekend.
“We’ve always wanted to go the big [hot air balloon festival] in New Mexico, and we haven’t been. And so we saw this one in Kansas City and it’s a great chance to come down to the WWI Museum and Memorial,” one woman said.
The 40-to-60 foot tall balloons tethered to the lawn of the memorial glowing in the dark were a cool sight to see, but there’s a reason that the museum chose to host them this weekend in particular.
“What we want to also do at the National WWI Museum and Memorial is to find ways where people can easily access ways to think about what it is to serve, and for Memorial Day weekend, what it means to sacrifice your life,” President of the National WWI Museum and Memorial Matthew Naylor said.
While many people did come for the balloons, the food trucks, the picnics, and the dog or people watching, the tributes to the military were hard to miss.
A display of 140 flags in front of the doors to museum calls attention to the fact that 140 veterans are lost to suicide every week.
Also on display were various vintage military vehicles from deadly wars like World War II, the Korean War and Operation Desert Storm.
Naylor estimates the number of visitors to the outdoor event in the thousands.
“We hope it also draws them in through those bronze doors [of the museum] to learn more about World War I, the founding catastrophe of the 20th century and how it transformed the world,” he said.
It was clear that meaning of this weekend wasn’t lost to many in this crowd of thousands.
“You see there’s this day called Memorial Day and we’re here to respect the day because people died in wars,” nine-year old Elliot from Lenexa said.
After all if it wasn’t for the men and women who have died in wars, beautiful Kansas City evenings like Sunday might not be possible.
“I think it’s important to support all the people who have fought for our country because we wouldn’t have this if it wasn’t for them,” another young child said.
On Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, there will be a free public ceremony at 10 a.m. to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
The ceremony will be followed by a Bell Tolling Ceremony at noon and the Museum and Memorial’s biannual Walk of Honor brick dedication at 2 p.m.
The museum itself will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Memorial Day, with free entry for veterans and active duty military, and half price admission for everyone else.
