KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City's Harley-Davidson plant is scheduled to close at the end of this month but, in the plant's final days, workers are accusing the company of ignoring a series of racist incidents.
Now, the NAACP is investigating whether the incidents are isolated or part of a larger problem at other Harley plants.
"African American employees at this plant have had to go to work each day in fear of what might happen next,” Rodney Williams said.
Kansas City's NAACP invited former Harley-Davidson plant workers like Emanuel Matthews Sr. to share their experiences of racism and hostility on the factory floor.
“From the time I started there it was just ridiculous,” Matthews said.
Most of them came to the plant working for a contractor called Syncreon. They said tensions soon arose over layoffs.
“The second I walked into that plant I could feel the hostility,” said Union Steward Rochelle Anthony.
They said that, over time, white employees began making racial threats to African American coworkers. They showed KCTV5 News pictures of a noose left to taunt them and a swastika scrawled on a bathroom stall with a racist and threatening message.
“It made us feel uncomfortable to work and walk in the plant,” said Ulysses Smith, a forklift operator.
The workers said those incidents were only part of the problem. They described verbal and physical threats, as well as racist music that was played.
“As late as last Tuesday, there was more writing in the same stall,” Vincent Muhammad said.
A union representative at the factory said the employees filed grievances with the company but felt that they were ignored by management.
“I tried to help a lot of these people that came to me with their issues, but it was hard,” Anthony said. “I felt like I was fighting myself. I couldn't help them.”
Local NAACP representatives announced that they are calling on their national organization to investigate other Harley-Davidson plants to find out if there are systemic issues within the company.
“We want to send a message that we won't tolerate discrimination without saying something,” Williams said.
Harley-Davidson told KCTV5 News in a statement that the company values inclusiveness and is investigating the workers’ claims. They wrote:
“Complaints that we were aware of were thoroughly investigated and action was taken based on the findings. As appropriate we also referred incidents and complaints to third-party employers who share our factory.”
Syncreon said, “We take any allegation of such behavior with the utmost concern."
For the workers, the ordeal lasted far too long.
“They're just constantly doing things to make the workplace unbearable,” Smith said.
