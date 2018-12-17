KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A staff member at a facility for children with developmental disabilities pleaded guilty Monday to federal child pornography charges.
William Bresee, 31, of Fontana, KS, pleaded guilty to three counts of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.
At sentencing, the prosecutor told the court Bresee admitted that federal agents downloaded child pornography from his computer using an online file sharing program.
Bresee was a staff member at Lakemary Center in Paola. He was working an overnight shift when investigators tracked child pornography to an IP address at the center.
Sentencing is set for March 4.
