FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – A study conducted by Runners World called “Running While Female” found that almost half of all female runners they surveyed said they’ve been harassed during a run.
Sometimes it’s a cat call, but it can be much, much worse.
Luckily, there are more ways than ever to protect yourself and be prepared.
Tracy Pigg, who is a co-owner of Run 816 in KC, said there are high-tech options that runners are using to stay safe.
One of them includes headphones that sit outside the ear and don’t block external noises. “And, you can still hear the music plenty loud,” Pigg noted. She said they’re so popular that the store sold out of them quickly.
Live tracking gadgets are also popular among runners, including Garmin watches.
Pigg said she uses live tracking on hers, which messages her husband during different points on her run.
“Whenever I start my run, I start the live tracking and it sends him a message that I’m running,” she said. “It has a link to that run.” If she were to stop running for some reason, he would be notified.
There are a number of new high-tech tracking and alert devices on the market, from rings and bracelets to clip-on S.O.S. gadgets, they’re allowing runners to easily and immediately call for help.
For runners who don’t want to spend a lot of money, there are a growing number of apps, most of them free, that provide similar live tracking and notification options. They include Strava and bSafe. Apps like Kitestring don’t require you keep your phone with you. You check in at the beginning and end of your run. If you don’t text after a set amount of time, an alert goes out to your emergency contacts.
In addition to gadgets and apps, just being aware of your surroundings can be another valuable tool.
Runner Rachel Foster said her head is always on a swivel.
“Not even necessarily I’m not looking for anything, but I’m making sure if anyone is looking at me, they know I’m paying attention,” Foster said. “Just coming across as a confident, ‘I’m not a victim’ type of runner.”
