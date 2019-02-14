JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Two Kansas City women, 18 and 21 years old, have been charged with second-degree murder and other felony counts in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl outside the Central Academy of Excellence.
According to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, 21-year-old Jamya D. Norfleet, has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.
Taylor McMillon, 18, faces has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of weapon, and hindering prosecution.
Police say it all started as an argument at a high school basketball game.
According to court records filed on Thursday, KC police were dispatched to the 3200 block of Indiana Avenue on a shooting on Tuesday.
When officers arrived, they realized a basketball game was underway and found 15-year-old An'Janique Wright suffering from a gunshot wound outside the entrance to the school.
She was taken to the hospital and died there.
The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide, and police found 9 mm spent shell casings at the scene. Video surveillance showed a lone person firing a gun. It also showed some of what led to the shooting.
A lone individual in dark clothing -- including a sweatshirt with a Tommy Hilfiger logo on it, and black shoes with white soles – could be seen exiting the school and getting into a van briefly before the individual began to fire a handgun five times at the victim and her associates.
The lone shooter then got back into the van and left.
An off-duty officer saw the face of the driver and recognized her as McMillon.
According to court records, police used a search warrant to obtain information on McMillon's phone and found both female suspects at a residence on Topping.
Norfleet told police that she was the shooter and that McMillon was the driver of the van.
She said she had been concerned about the safety of her friends. However, the video showed they were 150-feet apart when the shooter began to fire.
Norfleet added she wished she had left and that she might have overreacted. "I let the fire go," she told police, referring to gunfire.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $500,000 for Norfleet and $150,000 for McMillon.
Wright’s family told KCTV5 News on Wednesday that the teenager didn't want to be involved in that initial conflict to begin with. They also said that she was afraid to leave the building after the fight because she was concerned that Norfleet was armed.
“A group of girls tried to start a conflict with her,” Terrion Hudson, her foster brother, said. “She tried to avoid it as best she could.”
“She wasn't perfect, but she didn't deserve what happened to her at all,” said Angelique Wright, her twin sister.
