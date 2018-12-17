LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – A woman who drove into the Kansas River near Lawrence with her children has pleaded guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder.
Scharron Dingledine, 26, entered her plea Monday in Douglas County District Court.
Police allege the Columbia, Missouri, resident drove her car into the river on August 3 in an attempt to kill her children and herself.
Dingledine’s 5-year-old daughter died in the incident and her 1-year-old son was critically injured.
The woman had told investigators she had been depressed in the days leading up to the incident and had been voluntarily admitted to a psychiatric hospital for several hours just one day before plunging into the river.
After her boyfriend picked her up, she stole his vehicle while he was in a store and drove off with the children. She then stole another vehicle, which is what she drove into the river.
According to reports in the Lawrence Journal-World, Dingledine will not be eligible for parole until she has served at least 25 years of her sentence.
