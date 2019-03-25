Independence police looking for person of interest woman in connection to homicide

Police are asking the public in locating 18-year-old Ingenue K. Persinger, who they believe is a person of interest.

 (Independence Police Department)

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide early Sunday morning.

Officers were called about 12:15 a.m. to the 2900 block of South Forest on a shooting.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Donald L. McIntosh. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police are asking the public in locating 18-year-old Ingenue K. Persinger, who they believe is a person of interest.

Persinger is described as a 5' 7" and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.