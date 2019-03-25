INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide early Sunday morning.
Officers were called about 12:15 a.m. to the 2900 block of South Forest on a shooting.
The victim was identified as 38-year-old Donald L. McIntosh. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Police are asking the public in locating 18-year-old Ingenue K. Persinger, who they believe is a person of interest.
Homicide Investigation - Person of InterestIf you know where we can find Ingenue K. Persinger (18 yo black female, 5'7"/200lbs) or have info about this, call Tips hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.orgInfo:https://t.co/7gwnn34dRU pic.twitter.com/NRAjYhWn8b— Independence Police (@ipdinfo) March 24, 2019
Persinger is described as a 5' 7" and weighs 200 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
