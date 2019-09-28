WYANDOTTE CO. KS (KCTV) - Police are investigating a hit and run where a woman was walking on I-35 and was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle.
The incident happened just after midnight on I-35 northbound, near 7th St. Trafficway.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
If you have any information in what happened, you can call Kansas Highway Patrol or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
