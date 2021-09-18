OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) --- A woman was transported to the hospital following a fire Saturday evening in Overland Park.
Firefighters reported to the 8700 block of W. 88th Street around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.
The fire was under control within five minutes and damage was confined to just one room of the home.
Smoke damage was reported throughout the home.
The woman is in good condition and is being treated for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
