INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- A woman was taken into custody Friday following a police pursuit that began in Kansas City and crossed into Independence.
Independence police tell KCTV5 that the suspect was involved in an armed carjacking the occupant of the vehicle was armed.
The pursuit ended in the area of 12th Terrace and Clark in Independence, where the suspect was taken into custody following a police pursuit.
No injuries were reported to the officers or the public.
The pursuit ended around 2:20 p.m. on Friday.
