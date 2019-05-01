KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A woman who accidentally fell from a ledge near the Liberty Memorial and National WWI Museum Wednesday night, has non-life-threatening injuries.
Whether you are from Kansas City or from out of town, thousands of people have come to the location to take photos of the memorial and the Kansas City skyline. It’s a popular place year-round.
“I like coming here, obviously for the views. To relax, think and reflect. It’s also a great place to come and run,” DJimy Richardson Candio, who is a visitor, said.
Around 6:30 p.m., emergency crews rushed to help a woman who fell approximately 40 feet from a ledge near the memorial and museum. Emergency responders said the woman was responsive. KCTV5 is waiting to learn more about her injuries.
“It’s really not worth the risk to put yourself on that ledge,” Richardson Candio said.
Visitors said employees discourage anyone from getting on top of the ledge that faces Union Station.
“Any experience that I’ve had that someone has been anywhere near the ledge. There is usually someone over the intercom that says, ‘please stay off the ledge for safety reasons.’ It’s a pretty risky fall,” Richardson Candio said.
Police are looking into what may have caused the woman to accidentally fall.
