KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- An Illinois woman has filed a lawsuit in federal court in Kansas City, Kansas, claiming NASA stole some of her moon rock samples from the Apollo 11 moon walk mission.
Nancy Lee Carlson, a lover of the moon and stars, bought a lunar bag full of moon samples from the Apollo 11 mission for $995.
When Carlson authenticated the contents, she found the bag was an outer decontamination bag for the first moon samples ever collected.
She lent it to NASA in 2015, but agency officials said they wanted to keep the bag and its contents.
A legal battle ensued in which the court sided with Carlson, saying the contents were legally her property. She ended up selling the lunar bag at auction for $1.8 million.
However, Carlson is now suing NASA again, saying the lunar bag was damaged and some of the moon particles were missing from inside when she got it back from NASA.
So how did the woman get the bag in the first place? Carlson had bought the bag from a government auction, specifically from a man who ran the Cosmosphere and Space Center in Hutchinson and received the bag in the 1970s.
