INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on I-70.
At about 2:20 a.m., Independence police were called to I-70, just east of Noland Rd. on an accident involving a pedestrian.
The crash occurred when the pedestrian got out of a vehicle after parking on the shoulder, and attempted to cross the interstate.
A Toyota Tacoma pickup traveling east on I-70 in the center lane, struck 31-year-old Shirlessa Sanders from Topeka.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Toyota driver remained at the scene and was not injured.
