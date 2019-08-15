KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- It was a close call, but now a young girl is safe with her family thanks to an alert stranger.
The little girl’s family is thankful for a driver who stopped to help after she wandered away from her school.
It was a trip between jobs, one Regina Robinson makes nearly every day.
However, earlier this week, Robinson noticed a child walking along 38th Avenue in KCK.
“I saw her and I was like, ‘What is she doing walking by herself?’” Robinson recalled.
So, she made a U-turn.
“She was scared, I was scared,” Robinson said.
The little girl told her she'd wandered away from New Chelsea Elementary School, which was nearly two miles from where Robinson spotted her walking toward the interstate.
“She said she was trying to get to her grandpa's house,” Robinson said. “She just told me she was scared.”
So, she posted a photo of the girl.
“I got over 5,000 Facebook friends, so I knew somebody would recognize her,” she said.
As it turns out, someone in Robinson's family recognized her.
“Those mutual contacts were able to say, ‘Look that's such and such's granddaughter,’” she said.
The little girl's family declined an interview, but said they were disappointed in the school.
The district explained in a statement that the student had accidentally left the building in the wrong line. They wrote: “The safety of our students is priority. To help prevent this from happening in the future, we are reviewing our practices and putting extra resources in place to help students successfully exit the building.”
“She was walking for a while,” Robinson said. “She crossed some busy streets.”
Robinson came through in a pinch, much like her favorite football player. “In honor of Patrick Mahomes, watch out for the kids please,” she said.
She's just glad she helped the girl find her family. “I just hope she's doing okay,” she said.
The girl’s family said they’ve kept her at home the last couple of days and that they’re thankful she wasn’t injured.
