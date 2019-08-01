GARDNER, KS (KCTV) -- A stop at a gas pump gave one woman a good scare on her way to work.
The Mini Mart off old 56 Highway is a convenient place to stop for Holly Malkames.
This week, her Mazda was running low and she pulled up to a pump six.
That's when she noticed something on the touch screen. At first it looked like a piece of rubber molding from the screen but then it started moving.
“Know how some of the stations have those videos on there?” she said. “I thought it was one of those. Like, a trick.”
When she saw the head, she knew there was a snake inside the screen.
She decided to take a video. “Mainly because I didn't think anyone would believe me,” she said. She then showed it to the clerks inside.
She did finish filling up her car… carefully.
“I was so afraid it was going to be coming back down that side of the pump,” she said.
On Thursday, the gas station posted a picture of one of the clerks safely removing the garden snake from the pump. It looked bigger on the screen.
“I suppose the Plexiglas magnified it,” Malkames said.
She's glad the snake is out of there and she said it won't keep her from coming back. “I might choose a different pump,” she noted.
The snake didn't seem to hurt the gas pump at all and pump six is still open for business.
