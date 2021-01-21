KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A woman who was sitting inside her home was hit by gunfire after parties in two vehicles started shooting at each other.
Multiple homes in the 11000 block of Donnell Avenue in Kansas City were hit by the gunfire.
The woman was transported to the hospital, but is expected to survive.
There's no immediate suspect information at this time.
The shooting happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night.
