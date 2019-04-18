GENERIC: crime tape, police line

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS (KCTV) -- Police say a woman is stable after being shot on a Kansas City, Kan., bridge while taking pictures with a man early Wednesday evening.

The couple were on the bridge over the Kansas River near James Street and Central Avenue around 6 p.m. when an unknown person opened fire on them. The woman was shot in the abdomen, but the man escaped injury, according to police.

The two fled and were at 14th Street and Genessee Street in Kansas City, Mo., when emergency crews caught up with them. The woman was transported to Truman Medical Center, where she was stabilized, according to a police narrative.

Police have not released a suspect description.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.