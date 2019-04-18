KANSAS CITY, KANSAS (KCTV) -- Police say a woman is stable after being shot on a Kansas City, Kan., bridge while taking pictures with a man early Wednesday evening.
The couple were on the bridge over the Kansas River near James Street and Central Avenue around 6 p.m. when an unknown person opened fire on them. The woman was shot in the abdomen, but the man escaped injury, according to police.
The two fled and were at 14th Street and Genessee Street in Kansas City, Mo., when emergency crews caught up with them. The woman was transported to Truman Medical Center, where she was stabilized, according to a police narrative.
Police have not released a suspect description.
