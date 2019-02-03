KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- A woman was seriously injured after being struck by a car in the area of 8501 Winner Road.
Kansas City police say the woman crossed the street and a vehicle heading westbound on the road struck her.
The driver hit the brakes, but was unable to avoid the pedestrian.
The driver stopped and cooperated with police.
