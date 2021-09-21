Prison jail generic
LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- A KCMO woman was sentenced this week to life without parole for fatally shooting her husband in the head and chest back in 2012.

Viola Bowman, 60, was convicted by a Clay County jury of first degree murder and armed criminal action in the November 2012 killing of her husband Albert "Rusty" Bowman.

According to court documents, on November 7, 2012, KCMO PD responded to the Bowman residence regarding an ambulance request made by Viola Bowman. 

Bowman reported that the home had been broken into and her husband had been killed. An investigation by police revealed that Bowman had actually shot her husband and staged the scene to look like a break in.

Bowman will serve life in prison without parole for the murder in the first degree charge. She will be sentenced in November for the armed criminal action charge. The jury recommended 10 years for that sentence. 

