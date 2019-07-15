KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A woman was sentenced to 15 years for killing a man back in May of 2018 with her car.
Riana Sanders was sentenced on Monday to 15 years for killing James Palmer back on May 1, 2018.
The charges stemmed from when Sanders was stopped by KCPD officers after striking a car in the area of 39th St. and Gillham Rd.
As officers asked her to roll her window down, she fled from the scene at a high rate of speed, ran a stop sign at 35th St. and Euclid Ave., and struck the Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Palmer.
Palmer was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries.
Sanders was sentenced to 15 years in prison on the C Felony of Involuntary Manslaughter in the First Degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.