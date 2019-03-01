LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Shauntel Cornelius, a 29-year-old from Leavenworth, was sentenced on Friday in Leavenworth County District Court.
Cornelius pleaded to multiple charges in January that stemmed from three different cases in 2017 and 2018.
In the 2017 case, deputies with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a stolen vehicle. Cornelius refused to come out of a house and she was found hiding in a room. She pleaded to interfering with law enforcement.
In 2018, officers who knew her to have felony warrants spotted her in a vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Cornelius fled from officers. She pleaded to fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
In July 2018, Cornelius was a passenger in a vehicle, when a corporal with the sheriff’s office attempted a traffic stop. The driver, whose case is still pending, is alleged to have fled from and shot at the corporal.
Cornelius got into the bed of the truck while it was fleeing and threw metal car parts and tires at the officer. Cornelius then fled the vehicle and deputies, searching the area later, found her purse with a white substance inside that tested positive for methamphetamine.
She was convicted of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of methamphetamine.
The court sentenced Cornelius to a 36 months, or the standard sentence for the top count. The state and Cornelius’ attorney had agreed to a 32-month sentence with permission from the victims.
“It took a lot of bravery and determination for these officers in these cases," said Todd Thompson, Leavenworth County Attorney. "There never can be enough appreciation given to our law enforcement officers who fight to keep our streets safe and the risks they take to do so.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.