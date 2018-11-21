KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A woman was headed to her car after a movie and that’s when she says a man pulled a gun on her.
“He kind of like broke my trust for random people that I don’t even know. I would never do anything to hurt anybody,” said Nevada Mendoza, Robbed at Gunpoint.
Mendoza broke down in tears as she talked about being robbed at gun point Tuesday night.
She says she went to AMC, near Zona Rosa, to see Wreck It Ralph with her family.
It was over around 8 p.m. and as she walked to her car, a man came up to her and asked to use her phone, she hesitated but she let him use it.
“He fully pulled it out and was like now I’m going to need you to give me your purse so my intention was just to run cause I had my backpack on and I just started running and screaming and he did tell me to stop while I was running and I just didn’t look back,” explained Mendoza.
Looking back, she realizes it could have ended differently.
“I just couldn’t imagine my family this time of year not having me, so it was just one of those things I’m very thankful that the outcome was just me losing my phone for a couple hours,” proclaimed Mendoza.
Mendoza called police and they came out to investigate.
We talked to one mom who was at the movies Wednesday about what happened.
“If you act more aware that makes you less of a target so I think at least even if you don’t always know what’s happening you should always try to be aware of your surroundings,” explained Avonlea Seabrook, Mother.
Mendoza says that’s all she wants is to spread the word and let others know to keep an eye out so that this doesn’t happen to them.
“Make sure you are paying attention to whoever it may be if people are really nice, people will have their situations where their cars are broke down, they don’t have a phone or anything like that, just be careful. I mean he made it seem like I dropped something,” said Mendoza.
Police haven't arrested anyone for this yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.