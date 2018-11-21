KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint after leaving a Northland movie theater.
Police were called about 8 p.m. Tuesday to AMC BarryWoods 24 located at 8101 NW Roanridge Rd. on a reported armed robbery.
The victim told police she walked out of a movie to her car when a man approached her from and asked to use her phone to make a call. She gave the phone to the suspect who then took a gun out of his coat pocket and pointed it at her, demanding her wallet.
The victim ran from the scene and left the cell phone with the suspect.
The woman described the suspect as a white male with a gray beard.
If you know anything about the crime, you are urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
