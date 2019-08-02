CLINTON, MO (KCTV) – A woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death of Clinton police officer Christopher Ryan Morton in March of 2018.
Tammy Widger’s rental home was where the officer was fatally shot on March 6, 2018.
Widger, 37, has previously been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and with keeping or maintaining a public nuisance.
Henry County prosecutors initially said the murder charge was added because Morton was killed "as a result of" Widger's drug crime.
Morton was wounded after being sent to the wrong house while responding to a 911 call made from another town.
The suspect, James Waters, then barricaded himself inside the home.
Court documents said Widger answered the door when officers arrived and said there was no disturbance and that she had not made a 911 call. Five officers had gone into the house anyway, to ensure no one was being harmed, the authorities said.
Soon after the officers entered, gunfire erupted. In addition to Morton, two other officers were wounded.
Morton lay dying in the home and officers were unable to reach him for hours because of the gunfire.
Eventually, a Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT team entered the house. By the time they got to Morton hours later, he was dead and so was Waters.
Widger was arrested at the scene and told investigators that in exchange for helping Waters distribute methamphetamine he had agreed to pay her bills, according to court documents.
