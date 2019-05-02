KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A KC metro woman experienced a frighteningly close call at an ax throwing business called Bury the Hatchet Overland Park, when the ax ricocheted off the floor and came back at her face.
KCTV5 News spoke to the woman, Lauren Gleason, who narrowly escaped injury.
Ax throwing is becoming more and more popular in places like Houston, Washington D.C., and also in Kansas City.
“We get shoulder to shoulder with our friends, families and coworkers to throw axes, just like really big darts,” said Ryan Henrich, the co-owner at Blade and Timber -- where the incident did not happen, but we spoke to him to get his take on it.
Henrich opened the Leawood Blade and Timber almost a year ago.
“We really want to make sure folks know how to throw axes the way we think is the safest way to throw an ax,” he said.
Blade and Timber has several locations and, because Henrich is in the ax business, we asked him to watch the video that was recorded last week at Bury the Hatchet where Gleason’s ax came right back at her.
“My first two hit the target and did really well,” Gleason said, “Then the third one...”
On the third throw, the ax hit the rubber mat on the floor and bounced back.
“I know I was scared in the moment,” Gleason said.
There’s a lot to keep in mind when it comes to safety. It is an ax, after all. However, it’s the small wood chips that play a big role in keeping throwers safe.
“One of the things we do not recommend is rubber for the floor, because it energizes the ax,” Henrich explained.
On the other hand, wood chips won’t have that effect.
No one at Bury the Hatchet, where the incident happened, would talk to us on camera or email a statement to KCTV5 News, but they did let us film inside. They say they’re already making changes and a manager pointed to one lane that has wood shavings.
However, a representative told KCTV5 News over the phone that they think Gleason may have been trying to replicate a viral video from earlier this year. Gleason said, “No way.”
“I guess on purpose to hit the target, but not on purpose to hit me in the head,” Gleason said.
She said it was a combination of the rubber mats and a bad throw that made the ax fly backward at her.
