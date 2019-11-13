KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- An 81-year-old woman is missing in Kansas City.
Eula Fasone was last seen Nov. 13 in the area of 101st and Wornall Road. She was in a white 2011 Chrysler Sebring with a Missouri handicapped license tag of GX03C.
She has blonde hair and blue eyes, weighs 130 pounds and is 5'1".
Please call the KCPD's Missing Person's Unit at 816-234-5136.
