KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide in the 6000 block of Park.
A woman in her 20s was shot and killed Sunday morning.
Police say the woman, described as in her 20s, had "no signs of life" when officers arrived on scene around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.
When arriving, officers noticed a Camaro fleeing the scene.
A pursuit ended in Kansas City, KS., where three persons of interest were taken into custody.
If you have any information about this case, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
