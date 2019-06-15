Raytown, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed at Sarah Colman-Livengood Park.
Shortly before 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the 5900 block of Lane near Sarah Colman-Livengood Park regarding a house that had been shot, which is adjacent to the park.
Shortly after that report, police received another a call that a woman had been shot at the park.
When the officers arrived, they located a young woman with a gunshot wound.
There were other people present at the park who were rendering first aid to the shooting victim. They were not injured.
Police say two individuals were seen running away after the shooting, but were not located.
No arrests have been made and the woman's identity has not been released at this time.
It was also discovered that at least three houses adjacent to the park and a park office were struck by bullets. The occupants of those buildings were not injured.
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline, 816-474-TIPS.
