Swope Parkway and Benton Boulevard
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A woman was killed following a head on crash in the area of Swope Parkway and Benton Boulevard.

The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to police.

A narrative released by Kansas City police states that a 2010 Ford Explorer was heading east on Swope Parkway when it crossed the median.

The Ford Explorer struck a 2011 Jeep Patriot just west of the intersection after the Jeep had crossed into the westbound lanes of traffic.

A woman who was driving the Jeep Patriot died after being transported to the hospital. The male driver of the Explorer was also transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. 

Police say driver impairment is not suspected at this point in the investigation. 

