KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday night that killed one woman in the Crossroads.
At about 10:04 p.m., off-duty officers were notified there was a fight in progress in the area of 18th and Walnut.
Upon their arrival, they saw several parties congregated in the parking lot between Main and Walnut, on the north side of the street.
They heard several gunshots followed by several people running from the scene.
After the gunfire cleared, they found a white female in her 20's suffering from a gunshot wound.
They detained several subjects running from the lot that may have been involved.
The victim was taken to the hospital where she died.
The victim appeared to be an innocent bystander at a food truck that was struck by a stray bullet.
No other information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
