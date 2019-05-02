Woman in wrecked car killed by passing vehicle in Overland Park

It happened about 12:30 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 69 south of West 95th Street in Overland Park.

 (KCTV5 News)

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV/AP) — Authorities say a woman was killed after she got out of a wrecked car and was struck by a passing vehicle.

The woman has been identified as Karla Ramirez of Kansas City, KS.

It happened about 12:30 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 69 south of West 95th Street in Overland Park.

Police say Ramirez was a passenger in a car whose driver lost control and crashed into a median. She then got of the vehicle and was hit. Ramirez died later at a hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.