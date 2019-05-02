Woman in wrecked car killed by passing vehicle in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV/AP) — Authorities say a woman was killed after she got out of a wrecked car and was struck by a passing vehicle.
The woman has been identified as Karla Ramirez of Kansas City, KS.
It happened about 12:30 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 69 south of West 95th Street in Overland Park.
Police say Ramirez was a passenger in a car whose driver lost control and crashed into a median. She then got of the vehicle and was hit. Ramirez died later at a hospital.
The crash is under investigation.
