KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police have a woman in custody after they said she attempted to run an officer over and led them on a police chase.
Police reported stopping the woman, who also had two occupants in the vehicle, for a traffic violation in the area of East 76th Street and Campbell Street Tuesday afternoon at 3:10.
Officers noted all three people were out of the car being questioned by police when the woman walked back to her car and jumped in.
An officer attempted to stop her, but police said the woman put the car in reverse, causing the driver’s side door to hit the officer.
The woman then drove the car toward the officer, but the officer was able to jump out of the way. He was not injured.
The woman sped off leaving her two passengers behind and police began chasing her car, with speeds reaching over 80 miles per hour.
Investigators said a bystander's car was struck during the pursuit near 75th Street and Troost Avenue. No one was injured in that car.
The chase ended about two miles south near the intersection of East 85th Street and Woodland Avenue, at which point police said the woman jumped out of her damaged car and ran.
She was found by police a short time later hiding under a trailer parked in the driveway of a home located at the 8500 block of Woodland Avenue.
