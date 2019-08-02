KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday night.
It happened at about 10:10 p.m. in the area of 19th and Main Street.
The victim, a woman, has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The police are questioning three people in connection with the shooting. The circumstances leading up to it are currently unknown.
No other information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.