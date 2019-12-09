OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Olathe police are trying to sort out exactly what happened Sunday evening in a disturbance involving several people, in which a woman was hit by a car and shots were fired.
Officers responded around 8:25 p.m. to West Prairie Street near North Willie Street in reference to the sound of gunshots. There they found several people involved in a disturbance and determined that shots had been fired, and that a woman was hit by a car.
Police don't believe anyone was actually shot. The woman hit by the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Officers were able to track down the driver of the car and determined the driver was known to the other people involved in the disturbance.
Police have not said if anyone was arrested or cited in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.