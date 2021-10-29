A woman died Friday morning in Olathe after a semi truck struck her on Old 56 Highway

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A pedestrian was killed early Friday morning in Olathe.

According to police, they were called to Old 56 Highway and S Chestnut St. around 4:30 a.m. in reference to a semi-truck striking a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, only identified as a white female between the ages of 40 and 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injures were reported with the accident.

It was not immediately released why the woman was walking along Old 56 Highway.

This case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

