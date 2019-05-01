KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- A woman who carried more than five pounds of fentanyl in her suitcase while traveling through Kansas City has pleaded guilty.
Evelyn C. Sanchez, 33, pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute.
She was arrested at a bus station in Kansas City in August 2018.
The prosecutors say the Kansas City Police Department, working with federal agents, found more than five pounds of the drug packaged in two bundles when they searched her suitcase after a K-9 alerted to it.
William Callahan, a Drug Enforcement Administration special agent based in St. Louis, said in an August 2018 news release that the seizure would keep “1.5 million lethal doses” off the streets.
The arrest prompted New York City officials to congratulate the KCPD on Twitter.
"I want to thank the men and women of the @KCPolice Department for literally saving thousands of lives in New York City," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a tweet. "Kansas City has a lot to be proud of, @MayorSlyJames."
